Police conduct is being reviewed after a woman’s arm was fractured while she was being fingerprinted.

In the afternoon of March 12, a 33-year-old woman was taken to the detainee management unit by the Edmonton Police Service to fill out her identity information.

Police say something then happened which required police to restrain her. During the incident, her left arm was injured. Hospital staff later determined she had suffered a fracture.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating. Those reviewing police conduct will be using video footage of the event.