Woman's body found burned in Grande Prairie dumpster: RCMP
Published Tuesday, June 15, 2021 9:18AM MDT
EDMONTON -- A dumpster fire in downtown Grande Prairie that led Mounties to a dead body has prompted an investigation by the RCMP Major Crimes Unit.
Police were called to 99 Street and Resources Road shortly after 6 a.m. on Sunday and found the burned human remains of a woman in the trash bin.
An autopsy was scheduled to be done in Edmonton on Tuesday.
No other details were released.