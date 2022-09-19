Woman's death at west-end hotel ruled a homicide

An autopsy has concluded Daphne Badger was shot to death.

Police released the findings on Monday, confirming the 35-year-old woman's death in west Edmonton was a homicide.

Badger was taken to hospital on Aug. 19 from the Continental Inn & Suites at 166 Street and Stony Plain Road.

A 39-year-old man was charged with manslaughter and possession of a prohibited firearm.