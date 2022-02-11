Woman's disappearance 'out of character': Edmonton police
Edmonton police are asking for help finding a woman who was last seen at the end of January.
Lausanne St. Arnault, 26, was last seen on Jan. 30 getting in a pickup truck in the area of 115 Street and 142 Avenue and was last heard from the next day, according to investigators.
"Her disappearance is considered out of character, and as such, family and police are concerned for her welfare and would like to hear from her," police said in a statement on Thursday.
St. Arnault is Indigenous and stands about 5'7" tall. She has an average build, shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes, and a tribal tattoo on her left arm. She was wearing a black Crooks & Castles sweater, blue jeans and tall boots with fur on top the last time she was seen.
Police described the truck she got into as an "older model teal pickup truck with rust on the sides and fenders." It was also described as "very loud."
Anyone with information on the missing woman's location is asked to call Edmonton Police Service immediately at 780-423-4567, #377 from a mobile phone, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
