Woman sent to hospital, 3 cats killed in Edmonton house fire
Published Friday, March 12, 2021 12:26PM MST
Fire crews and animal control staff responded to a fire call at 83 Street and 77 Avenue on Friday, March 12, 2021. (CTV News Edmonton/Brandon Lynch)
EDMONTON -- A woman was sent to hospital and three cats were killed following a house fire in the King Edward Park neighbourhood Friday morning.
Firefighters arrived at 83 Street and 77 Avenue after 10 a.m. and declared the fire under control about a half-hour later.
Officials said a woman was sent to hospital and Animal Care and Control attended to assist with three cats that died on scene.
No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.