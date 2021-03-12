EDMONTON -- A woman was sent to hospital and three cats were killed following a house fire in the King Edward Park neighbourhood Friday morning.

Firefighters arrived at 83 Street and 77 Avenue after 10 a.m. and declared the fire under control about a half-hour later.

Officials said a woman was sent to hospital and Animal Care and Control attended to assist with three cats that died on scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.