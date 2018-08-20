

CTV Edmonton





City police are securing the scene of a stabbing incident in south west Edmonton tonight.



Officers responded to the area of 172 Street and 64 Avenue, around 6:30 p.m., after getting a call concerning a woman with a stab wound.



The woman was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A nearby condominium was surrounded by police and a man at the residence was arrested without incident.



