EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Woman sentenced 5 years in fatal 2022 stabbing

    A picture of 101 Avenue and 120 Street, where a woman was stabbed on Jan. 25, 2022. (CTV News Edmonton) A picture of 101 Avenue and 120 Street, where a woman was stabbed on Jan. 25, 2022. (CTV News Edmonton)

    A woman who stabbed and killed another woman in central Edmonton in 2022 will spend about two more years in jail.

    Jada McKenzie Andrew was initially charged with second-degree murder in the Jan. 25 stabbing but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

    Her victim, 47-year-old Natasha Rich, died in hospital several days later.

    Andrew was handed a five-year sentence, less 1,176 days of credit, followed by two years probation. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News