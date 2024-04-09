Woman sentenced 5 years in fatal 2022 stabbing

A woman who stabbed and killed another woman in central Edmonton in 2022 will spend about two more years in jail.

Jada McKenzie Andrew was initially charged with second-degree murder in the Jan. 25 stabbing but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Her victim, 47-year-old Natasha Rich, died in hospital several days later.

Andrew was handed a five-year sentence, less 1,176 days of credit, followed by two years probation.