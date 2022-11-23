Woman sexually assaulted in Grande Prairie, RCMP searching for man

Mounties in the northern Alberta city of Grande Prairie are looking for help to solve a sexual assault.

Police say on Oct. 19 a "heavy-set" man with a cane picked up a woman in his van near the downtown intersection of 99 Avenue and Resources Road.

The woman was driven to an undisclosed location and assaulted, RCMP said.

The van is described as maroon or red and is possibly a Pontiac Montana.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or local police. Anonymous tips are also accepted by Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS.)

(Credit: RCMP)

