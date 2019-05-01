Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Woman sexually assaulted in Vegreville, police searching for suspect
Police believe a man matching this description sexually assaulted a woman in Vegreville. (SOURCE: RCMP)
CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019 5:44AM MDT
RCMP in Vegreville is looking for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted in the town last week.
According to police, a 29-year-old woman was walking home from work when she was grabbed from behind and sexually assaulted.
Police say the victim did not know her attacker.
The suspect is described as dark skinned with a goatee, wearing a black hoodie or jacket, a black backpack and medium height.
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call Vegreville RCMP at 780-632-2223 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Police say no other incidents of this type have been reported.