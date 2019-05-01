

CTV Edmonton





RCMP in Vegreville is looking for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted in the town last week.

According to police, a 29-year-old woman was walking home from work when she was grabbed from behind and sexually assaulted.

Police say the victim did not know her attacker.

The suspect is described as dark skinned with a goatee, wearing a black hoodie or jacket, a black backpack and medium height.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call Vegreville RCMP at 780-632-2223 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police say no other incidents of this type have been reported.