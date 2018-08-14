Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Woman shot with pellet gun in Mill Woods
Police are looking for the male that shot a woman with a pellet gun in southeast Edmonton on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
Published Tuesday, August 14, 2018 5:18PM MDT
A woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injures after she was shot with a pellet gun in southeast Edmonton Tuesday morning.
Police responded to a weapons complaint in the area of 36 Avenue and Mill Woods Road at approximately 11:20 a.m.
The woman was treated and taken to hospital.
EPS is looking for a male suspect.