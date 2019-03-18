A man is under arrest after he slashed a woman across the face in west Edmonton Monday night.

Edmonton police responded to a domestic dispute in a home in the area of 92 Avenue and 150 Street just after 8:15 p.m.

A woman was found with a slash wound to her face, EPS said. She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A man was arrested at a business complex in the area of 127 Street and 153 Avenue at approximately 10:15 p.m., police said.

Charges are pending against him.