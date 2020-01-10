RED DEER -- Police in Red Deer are searching for a woman accused of pointing a firearm at a Walmart employee in an argument over shoplifting Thursday night.

At around 11 p .m., the woman was confronted by the employee about items she was attempting to steal, RCMP said.

During the argument, she brandished what appeared to be a firearm, then took off to a vehicle that was waiting for her in the parking lot.

"The vehicle was not located in the area after extensive patrols of responding police members," said Sgt. Karyn Kay in a statement.

Investigators are asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of the woman or occupants of the vehicle to contact them at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

In an unrelated incident weeks ago, a man was fatally shot in the entrance to the same Walmart in what police said was likely a robbery gone wrong.