Advertisement
Woman struck and killed on highway near Athabasca
Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020 10:42AM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, August 19, 2020 11:06AM MDT
RCMP (File - Sean Amato/CTV News)
EDMONTON -- A 58-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle near Athabasca Tuesday afternoon.
A pickup truck was stopped on the side of Highway 2, south of Athabasca, at approximately 2 p.m. after an item fell out of its box, RCMP said.
As the pickup truck attemped to get back on the road it struck one of its occupants who was still outside, police said.
EMS responded but the woman from Perryvale, Alta., died on scene, RCMP said.
The crash is under investigation.