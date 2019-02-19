The woman who was run over on the Whitemud Saturday morning is fighting for her life in hospital.

Alicia Souveny, 31, lost control of her SUV on the westbound lanes of Whitemud Drive, just before the Quesnell Bridge, and hit the centre barrier. She then got out of the vehicle and was struck by another SUV.

A GoFundMe was set up to support her, her fiancé Matt and her family.

Souveny is a physiotherapist at the Stollery Children’s Hospital and a trainer for the Bantam AA Barbecue Country.

“The people who know Alicia just wanted to know immediately, ‘What happened and what can we do?’ Rod Ohlhauser, the team’s head coach, told CTV News.

On Saturday, just before the third period, the team found out Souveny was badly injured.

“We were all kind of shocked and I think someone said, ‘Let’s all win for her,’” Sander Morisbak, the team’s captain, said. “We came back. We got two goals, and we won.”

The next goal is to raise $100,000 for her.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s David Ewasuk