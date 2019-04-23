The woman airlifted to Edmonton after a crash near St. Paul on Thursday has died.

RCMP responded to the collision on Highway 29, approximately five kilometres east of St. Paul, at approximately 4:30 p.m. after a two-vehicle collision.

A man was pronounced dead on scene.

The woman was trapped in her burning vehicle. She was rescued and airlifted to hospital by STARS.

She succumbed to her injuries Sunday, RCMP said Tuesday.

The collision is still under investigation.