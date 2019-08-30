

Kelsey Dyer, CTV News Edmonton





Fire damaged a home in southeast Edmonton Friday morning.

Four people living in the home, including a baby, all got out safely.

The structure fire at 4931 31 Ave in Mill Woods was reported at 6:10 a.m.

District Fire Chief Gerald O'Connor tells CTV News Edmonton the fire caused extensive damage to the home and minor damage to a neighbouring home.

One woman was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Residents of both homes will need to find alternate accommodations.

The fire is under investigation, and investigators believe smoking may have been a factor.

The popping sounds reported by witnesses were confirmed to be home oxygen tanks exploding in the fire.

A total of eight trucks and 30 firefighters responded to the fire. The blaze was declared under control at 7:23 a.m. Friday.