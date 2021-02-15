Advertisement
Woman taken to hospital after rollover in west Edmonton
Published Monday, February 15, 2021 10:25AM MST
Edmonton police are investigating a rollover in the area of 182 Street and 89 Avenue on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (CTV News Edmonton)
Share:
EDMONTON -- Police are investigating after a woman crashed her SUV in west Edmonton Monday morning.
A Hyundai SUV was resting on its side in the area of 182 Street and 89 Avenue.
The driver was taken to hospital as precaution, police told CTV News Edmonton at the scene.
Officers hoped to clear the scene and resume traffic within the hour.