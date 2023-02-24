Woman threatened with sexual violence during Facebook Marketplace sale: EPS

A 46-year-old man has been charged after threats of sexual violence against women, and police believe there may be other victims.

On Feb. 4, police received a report of an adult woman being threatened with sexual violence during an online marketplace transaction.

The man reportedly reached out to the woman to buy an item she was selling on Facebook Marketplace.

When he received her address, he reportedly offered her sexual favours as payment, and when she he refused, he allegedly said he had a gun and threatened her with sexual violence.

Police issued a warrant for the arrest of Frederick Patrick Shmaltz, 46.

Police found Shmaltz also had two other outstanding warrants: one for uttering threats and one for impersonating a peace officer related to a similar incident in February 2022.

Shmaltz was arrested on all three warrants in Vimy, Alta., on Feb. 21.

Police say they have since linked Schmaltz to at least four other similar incidents dating back to January 2021, and they believe there may be other victims.

Investigators say he often goes by the name Freddie, and communicates via text from a phone number beginning with 780 and ending in 6638.

Anyone with information about Schmaltz is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police are also encouraging the public not to invite potential buyers to your home when buying or selling on online marketplaces.

Instead, meet during the day at a public location, ideally with video surveillance, such as one of the Edmonton Police Service Buy and Sell Exchange Zones, and always bring someone with you.

If you can't arrange for someone to accompany you, let your friends or family know where you are going, what time you are meeting, and the details about who you are meeting.

Always ask the buyer or seller for photo ID, and take a photo for reference.