EDMONTON -- A judge is to bring down a decision today at the trial of a woman accused in the death of a toddler found outside an Edmonton church.

Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack and the child's father, Joey Crier, are each charged with second-degree murder in the 2017 death of 19-month old Anthony Joseph Raine.

The boy's lifeless body was found outside the Good Shepherd Anglican Church.

Mack, who has pleaded not guilty, is to be in court this afternoon to hear the verdict.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Rob Graesser presided over the trial, which started in June.

Crier's trial, which was held separately, is to hear final arguments next week.