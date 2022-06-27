Woman trampled, killed by horses at Ponoka Stampede: RCMP

Woman trampled, killed by horses at Ponoka Stampede: RCMP

An RCMP vehicle is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News) An RCMP vehicle is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What's the impact of a Russian debt default?

Russia is poised to default on its foreign debt for the first time since the Bolshevik Revolution more than a century ago, further alienating the country from the global financial system following sanctions imposed over its war in Ukraine.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island