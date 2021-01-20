EDMONTON -- A 47-year-old woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck while walking along Highway 897 on the Frog Lake First Nation near Elk Point last Wednesday.

RCMP say the woman was wearing dark clothing and was walking alone on the roadway around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 13.

She suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

An RCMP collision analyst completed an investigation into the crash and no charges have been laid.

The victim’s name is not being released.