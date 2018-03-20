An Edmonton judge has found the woman who fled the Royal Alexandra Hospital in an ambulance in January, 2016, was not criminally responsible for her actions.

Justice Wayne Renke agreed with the Crown Prosecutor and the defence Tuesday that Chelsea Paquette, now 29, was suffering from an episode related to bipolar disorder when she took the ambulance on January 19, 2016.

Court heard Monday she was hearing voices and feared staff at the Royal Alexandra Hospital were trying to hurt her.

The judge cited a doctor’s report in his finding that she could not comprehend whether her actions were morally right or wrong. She was found not criminally responsible for her actions.

Paquette will appear before a review board within 45 days.