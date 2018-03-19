In court Monday, a forensic psychiatrist testified that a young woman accused of stealing an ambulance from outside of an Edmonton hospital was having a bipolar episode at the time.

Chelsea Paquette is on trial Monday for stealing an ambulance in January, 2016.

The vehicle was taken from the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton early Tuesday, January 19 – police pursued the ambulance outside the city to the area of Smithfield, Alberta where the woman was arrested.

The Crown and defence agree Paquette stole the ambulance, but her defence is arguing she is not criminally responsible for her actions.

A forensic psychiatrist testified she had a bipolar episode.

Her trial is scheduled for one day.

More to come…