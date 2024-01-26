Woman who was lying on an Edmonton road dies after being run over by pickup: police

A 46-year-old woman is dead after she was run over by the driver of a pickup early Friday morning.

Police said the woman was lying on Wayne Gretzky Drive near 118 Avenue around 12:45 a.m. when she was hit.

"Witnesses attempted first aid; however, the woman was declared deceased upon Edmonton Fire Rescue Services arrival," spokesperson Carolin Maran wrote in a Friday news release.

"The adult male driver and adult male passenger of the truck remained on scene and did not report any injuries."

Police said speed and alcohol are not factors in the collision.

The news release did not name the woman or explain why she was lying in the roadway.

Edmonton Police Service's Major Collision Investigations Section (MCIS) has taken over the case.