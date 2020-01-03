EDMONTON -- Police are asking the public to help them find Marcia Robinson, 62, who has dementia.

Robinson left her home in southeast Edmonton around 2 p.m. on Thursday in her vehicle.

She was last seen on Friday around 11 a.m. in the area of 102 Avenue 186 Street.

Robinson is black, 5’3”, 189 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She has a small dog with her, and is believed to be driving a grey Chevrolet Equinox with Alberta plate BXV 6428.

She has been known to drive aimlessly and may leave the city. She is not carrying a cell phone.