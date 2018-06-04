A 22-year-old woman with a learning disability has been missing from northeast Edmonton since last Thursday, and police are asking for the public’s help to find her.

Corrina Paul was last seen by her family in the area of 62 Street and 162A Avenue at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Paul has a cognitive learning disability and functions at the mental capacity of a 12 year old. EPS said there are concerns for her well-being.

She’s known to use Tinder and Meetup, police said, and is believed to be in the Edmonton area.

Paul is described as white, 149 centimetres (4’11”) and weighs approximately 61 kilograms (135 pounds). She has brown shoulder-length hair and blue eyes, EPS said.

Anyone with information about Paul’s whereabouts is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567.