EDMONTON -- Two Edmonton women who pleaded to aggravated assault and unlawful confinement after a babysitter found children confined in their basement are in court for a sentencing hearing Thursday.

The women cannot be named due to a publication ban protecting the identities of the children.

The women pleaded guilty in September.

Court has heard the pair, who were in their early 20s at the time, hired a babysitter to go to a party one night in December 2017.

The sitter heard knocking and found two other girls in the basement. A large dresser had been moved to block the door leading upstairs. The girls were significantly injured, and at the hospital, found to have lice, broken teeth and belt abrasions. One of the girls required plastic surgery to remove dead tissue.

Police seized five children from the home, all of whom were described as being in a "shocking environmental and physical state."