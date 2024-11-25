Women in trades building 'sisterhood' by sharing knowledge, experience
A group meant to connect Edmonton women working in trades has amassed about 800 members in a matter of weeks.
Morgan Bosch, a mobile crane operator, says she was inspired to start YEG Blue Collar Women about two months ago after attending the Tradeswomen Build Nations conference in New Orleans.
"We have a committee within our union, which is great, but I wanted to bring it on a bigger scale," she said.
She began her trades career nine years ago as a labourer, wanting a job that would give her financial security – a common theme amongst the women CTV News Edmonton spoke to.
But she was frequently the only woman on a work site and sometimes overlooked because of her gender.
"There's a lot of sites that I drive off to where I'm the only crane operator on site and I'll pull up and they ask me, 'Where's the crane operator?'" she told CTV News Edmonton. "I definitely have to prove myself every day."
As the number of women she works alongside increases, so does the need for knowledge sharing and community.
"I can go to this group and say, 'Hey, I'm struggling with this. Do you guys have any tips and tricks?'" welder Kimberly McLean told CTV News Edmonton during an interview at the beginning of November, when YEG Blue Collar Women met for a walk in Edmonton's river valley.
"They've been there. They've done that. They know how to work around the system and how to do things easier and make it so that we're just as successful as the men."
Skye de Groot, another welder, said of recently completing her journeyman, "They were the ones who reached out to me and gave me knowledge and books and information that I don't think I would have passed without."
"I've been doing this for 20 years and when I started, there was nothing like this…. We just kind of fended for ourselves," McLean added.
"We're a team. We've got each other's backs. We're a sisterhood."
The group doesn't only talk about work. They have planned to get together for craft activities and a networking event at NAIT.
They also encourage other girls and women to pursue trades careers if they're interested.
"It's such good money and especially some of them are only three, four years of schooling. So what's three to four years of your life?" Bosch asked.
"I love the satisfaction of going to work every day and building something and completing it," McLean told CTV News Edmonton. "I can look back and say, 'Hey, I built that building,' or 'Hey, I helped to build that project or worked on that refinery,' and I have a sense of accomplishment when I'm finished a project."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa and Darcy Seaton
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's just not fair': Retirees speak out on being excluded from federal rebate cheques
Carol Sheaves of Moncton, N.B., says it's not fair that retirees like her won't get the government's newly proposed rebate cheques. Sheaves was among the seniors who expressed their frustrations to CTVNews.ca about not being eligible for the $250 government benefit.
Warren Buffett gives away another US$1.1B, announces plans for distributing $147B fortune after death
Investor Warren Buffett renewed his Thanksgiving tradition of giving by announcing plans Monday to hand more than US$1.1 billion of Berkshire Hathaway stock to four of his family's foundations, and he offered new details about who will be handing out the rest of his fortune after his death.
Premiers seek 'urgent' meeting with Trudeau before Trump returns to White House
Canada's premiers are asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to hold an urgent first ministers' meeting ahead of the return to office of president-elect Donald Trump.
Deer spotted wearing high-visibility safety jacket in Northern B.C.
Andrea Arnold is used to having to slow down to let deer cross the road in her Northern B.C. community. But this weekend she saw something that made her pull over and snap a photo.
Canada Post says progress 'limited' at negotiating table as strike continues
Canada Post says they have made 'limited progress' with the union at the negotiating table 11 days after the strike began.
Los Angeles judge postpones hearing on release of Menendez brothers
A Los Angeles County judge on Monday postponed a hearing over the possible release of Lyle and Erik Menendez after 35 years in prison for the shotgun murder of their parents, saying he wanted to hear from a new district attorney due to take office on Dec. 3.
Canadian Army corporal fined for stolen valour at Remembrance Day ceremony
A corporal in the Canadian Army has been fined $2,000 and given a severe reprimand for wearing service medals he didn't earn during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Alberta two years ago.
Defence Minister Bill Blair 'ready to go faster' on spending timeline
Defence Minister Bill Blair said Monday that he's ready to work with the incoming Donald Trump administration to speed up Canada's timeline to meet its NATO alliance spending targets.
CEOs demand changes to Liberals' military spending plan
The federal government risks jeopardizing the economy unless it meets its NATO military alliance spending obligations within the next five years, says the Business Council of Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Alberta seeks to 'de-risk' oil, gas pipeline investments in wake of Trump victory
Alberta's government is looking for ways to encourage pipeline companies to boost capacity and increase the province's oil and gas export volumes to the United States.
-
$3.69M Calgary mansion with basketball court for sale in Aspen Woods
If you've ever dreamed of having a home with a basketball court, now's your chance.
-
Alberta aiming to create test site to support new drilling technologies
Alberta’s government says it will invest up to $50 million to support the creation of a first-in-Canada drilling test site to support technology development in the oil, gas, geothermal and lithium industries.
Lethbridge
-
'We need an industry': Crowsnest Pass residents voting on support for new coal mine
It's been more than 40 years since coal was king in the scenic Crowsnest Pass of southwestern Alberta, but a referendum vote Monday could sway a contentious debate on bringing it back.
-
Snow routes declared active for Lethbridge starting at 9 a.m. Monday
Snow routes were declared active in Lethbridge, the city posted on its website. Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, parking restrictions will be in effect for streets declared to be snow routes.
-
Hurricanes road misery continues with 6-3 loss to Winterhawks in Portland
The Hurricanes dropped their third straight game on Friday night, losing 6-3 to the Winterhawks in Portland.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Party prioritizes affordability, civility with opposition in Throne Speech
The Saskatchewan Party government said it will prioritize affordability in the coming months during its Throne Speech on Monday, that officially kicked off a short two-week sitting inside the legislature.
-
Saskatoon's second big snowfall in a week won't trigger emergency response: City
City crews and contractors are at it again — clearing roadways after another major snowfall.
-
Two dead after crash on Saskatchewan Highway 4
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 4 Friday evening.
Regina
-
Sask. Party prioritizes affordability, civility with opposition in Throne Speech
The Saskatchewan Party government said it will prioritize affordability in the coming months during its Throne Speech on Monday, that officially kicked off a short two-week sitting inside the legislature.
-
Regina commits to clearing all 'high priority roads' of snow by Tuesday morning
Following a second significant dump of snow in less than a week, the City of Regina says it plans to have all high priority roadways cleared by 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.
-
Regina police release images of suspects following early morning armed robbery
Regina police are looking for two people following an early morning armed robbery in the city's downtown on Monday.
Vancouver
-
Deer spotted wearing high-visibility safety jacket in Northern B.C.
Andrea Arnold is used to having to slow down to let deer cross the road in her Northern B.C. community. But this weekend she saw something that made her pull over and snap a photo.
-
Wild weather behind 11-cent surge in Vancouver gas prices, analyst says
The intense storms that battered parts of B.C. and the United States last week are partly to blame for a significant surge in Vancouver gas prices, according to a petroleum analyst.
-
Canadian Army corporal fined for stolen valour at Remembrance Day ceremony
A corporal in the Canadian Army has been fined $2,000 and given a severe reprimand for wearing service medals he didn't earn during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Alberta two years ago.
Vancouver Island
-
Canadian Army corporal fined for stolen valour at Remembrance Day ceremony
A corporal in the Canadian Army has been fined $2,000 and given a severe reprimand for wearing service medals he didn't earn during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Alberta two years ago.
-
Deer spotted wearing high-visibility safety jacket in Northern B.C.
Andrea Arnold is used to having to slow down to let deer cross the road in her Northern B.C. community. But this weekend she saw something that made her pull over and snap a photo.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps drop head coach Vanni Sartini
Two weeks after the Vancouver Whitecaps’ playoff run ended in the first round, the team has fired head coach Vanni Sartini.
Toronto
-
Ontario government passes bill to limit bike lanes
Ontario's Progressive Conservative government has passed a controversial law that will force municipalities to seek approval for installing new bike lanes on arterial roads and could see some existing bike lanes torn up.
-
Toronto mother now facing murder charge in death of four-month old baby
Toronto police say they have charged a mother with second-degree murder following the death of her infant, who was found with critical injuries in midtown Toronto last week.
-
'Embarrassing:' NHL team ditches bus and walks to Scotiabank Arena amid gridlock
The Utah Hockey Club got the full Toronto experience Sunday night ahead of their first-ever matchup against the Maple Leafs—bumper-to-bumper traffic that forced the team to walk to the game.
Montreal
-
More people hurt in Quebec road accidents after fall time change, data shows
New data from Quebec's auto insurance board shows that evening road accidents -- including those involving pedestrians -- rise sharply in the 30 days following the fall time change, when the sun sets earlier.
-
Montreal mayor says Friday pro-Palestinian protests were taken over by 'professional vandals'
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante told journalists 'professional vandals' took over protests and smashed windows at the Palais des Congres.
-
Teen girls engage in more risky behaviour than boys: Quebec study
Fewer young people in Quebec secondary schools are drinking alcohol, consuming sugary drinks and eating junk food, but not all their habits are improving. More of them are also inactive, taking action to change their weight and not eating breakfast before going to school, according to a recent study.
Atlantic
-
'It's just not fair': Retirees speak out on being excluded from federal rebate cheques
Carol Sheaves of Moncton, N.B., says it's not fair that retirees like her won't get the government's newly proposed rebate cheques. Sheaves was among the seniors who expressed their frustrations to CTVNews.ca about not being eligible for the $250 government benefit.
-
Man charged with unsafe storage of a firearm in Tyson MacDonald homicide: RCMP
A 61-year-old man is facing unsafe storage charges in connection with the homicide of 17-year-old Tyson MacDonald on P.E.I., last December.
-
From cellphones to dentures: Inside Halifax Transit’s lost and found
Every single item misplaced on a bus or ferry in the Halifax Regional Municipality ends up in a small office at the Halifax Transit Bridge Terminal in Dartmouth, N.S.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police shoot, kill suspect after officer stabbed in the throat
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating a deadly police shooting at Winnipeg's Unicity Shopping Centre Sunday evening.
-
Mounties looking for missing car in connection with suspicious death
Manitoba RCMP are looking for a missing car connected to an investigation into human remains discovered north of Winnipeg.
-
$4.2M from feds to create Indigenous-led family care centre in Winnipeg
A new Indigenous-led family care centre will be coming to Winnipeg, with more than $4.2 million for the project coming from the federal government.
Ottawa
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING 1 to 3 mm of freezing rain possible in Ottawa-Gatineau tonight
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa as a low-pressure system moves across eastern Ontario on Monday.
-
OC Transpo well below punctuality targets on 'less frequent' routes
OC Transpo is well below its punctuality targets for less frequent bus routes, data presented to the city's Transit Commission show.
-
Cargo ship runs aground in St. Lawrence River near Morrisburg, Ont.
A large cargo ship remains stuck in the St. Lawrence River after running aground on Saturday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., magic mushroom store sells illegal product as a form of protest
There's a new store at the corner of Elm and Durham streets called Shroomyz, selling an illegal product: magic mushrooms.
-
'It's just not fair': Retirees speak out on being excluded from federal rebate cheques
Carol Sheaves of Moncton, N.B., says it's not fair that retirees like her won't get the government's newly proposed rebate cheques. Sheaves was among the seniors who expressed their frustrations to CTVNews.ca about not being eligible for the $250 government benefit.
-
Elliot Lake, Ont., woman charged with choking neighbour's dog
An intoxicated woman in Elliot Lake has been charged with breaking into her neighbour's apartment and choking their dog.
Barrie
-
'James deceived us,' Slain Collingwood, Ont. woman's family speak ahead of husband's sentencing
James Schwalm sat in the prisoner’s box Monday morning weeping as friends and family members told the court about the devastation he caused when he murdered his wife, Ashley Milne, two years ago inside their Collingwood, Ont. home.
-
Novice driver charged with speeding 95km/h over limit on Hwy 11 accused of being impaired
A Thornhill resident accused of driving at a high rate of speed along Highway 11 in Muskoka while impaired faces charges.
-
Freezing rain, snow in the forecast for Muskoka
A freezing rain warning is in effect for Muskoka, with slippery roads and power outages possible.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo reviews most collision-prone areas to improve safety
The City of Waterloo is trying to make its roads safer by putting together a report on some of the locations with the most crashes in the past five years.
-
Driver warned after police receive complaints about car decked out in Christmas lights in Waterloo
Drivers are being reminded not to take the holiday spirit too far after police received complaints about a distracting vehicle in Waterloo.
-
Kitchener, Ont. doctor officially claims second Guinness World Record
A Kitchener, Ont. emergency room doctor has officially earned his second Guinness World Records title.
London
-
'It’s getting dangerous downtown': Rear entrance of London business sprayed with gunfire
London police said that no-one was injured when the back entrance of a downtown cannabis shop was sprayed with gunfire early on Monday morning.
-
'I just knew something was up': London family recounts rushing to their burning home where pet perished
A weekend house fire has left a family displaced and taken the life of a beloved pet. The blaze at 454 Alston Road broke out shortly after 12:30 p.m.
-
Christmas tax break will be 'challenging' for small businesses, says gift shop owner
Tom Fincher is all for a tax break for consumers but implementing the GST tax break announced by the federal government last week at his till will be easier said than done.
Windsor
-
'Active investigation' underway in Windsor
Windsor police are on the scene of what's being called an, "active investigation." "Expect a sustained police presence in the area," read a post on social media.
-
Memorial put up on Walker Road after fatal crash
A memorial is located on Walker Road to mark the site where a Windsor couple was killed after getting struck by a vehicle.
-
Alleged impaired mom found asleep at the wheel with two kids in the backseat
Windsor police arrested two motorists for impaired driving in separate incidents over the weekend, including a mom with two small children in the backseat.