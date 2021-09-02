EDMONTON -- Wood Buffalo RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance after finding a 56-year-old woman with injuries on the side of a road along the North Parsons overpass on ramp from Highway 63 north.

Mounties say they received a report of an injured female on Aug. 31., around 6:30 a.m.

The female victim, from the Wood Buffalo area, was taken by ambulance to hospital for medical treatment.

Wood Buffalo RCMP are asking the public for dash camera or surveillance footage recording anything suspicious in the area between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Wood Buffalo General Investigation Section (GIS) has taken over the ongoing investigation.