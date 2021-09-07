EDMONTON -- RCMP are asking for witnesses and video surveillance to help in their investigation of a homicide in the Thickwood area of Fort McMurray.

Mounties say they responded to a report of a man with serious injuries following an altercation at a residence on Monday shortly after 3 a.m.

The 25-year-old victim, Bradley Greene of Fort McMurray, later died from his injuries in hospital, RCMP said. Police do not believe the death was a random act, and have notified the victim’s family.

RCMP are looking for dash camera footage from Thickwood Boulevard to Romany Street as well as Thicket Drive to Silin Forest Road on Sept. 6 between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040.

RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the ongoing investigation.