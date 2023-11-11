EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Woodcroft optimistic ahead of game against Seattle after loss to San Jose Sharks

    Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft ahead of the game against the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 11, 2023. Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft ahead of the game against the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 11, 2023.

    The Edmonton Oilers will face off against the Seattle Kraken at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

    The team has had a disappointing start, sitting at 2-9-1 so far this season.

    Head coach Jay Woodcroft says there's still time to turn the season around.

    "I'm excited about our opportunity. I think we had a good practice yesterday and have an opportunity to play a divisional opponent," he told reporters on Saturday.

    "We're seven points out of a playoff position. It’s not a position we haven’t been in before. When Dave and I first came up, seven points out, we have experience at clawing our way back, but it starts with one game, and that's tonight."

    The Oilers lost to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, tying the Sharks for last place in the NHL.

