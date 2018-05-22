Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Wooden staircase at Louise McKinney Park burns down
The staircase at the Louise McKinney Park caught fire on Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018 2:45PM MDT
The wooden staircase in a downtown Edmonton park burned down on Saturday.
Firefighters responded to the Louise McKinney Park at 7:42 p.m., a city official told CTV News. Upon arrival, the entire staircase was on fire.
The blaze was under control at 8:12 p.m. and out at 9 p.m., the city said.
No one was injured during the fire.
The staircase is not safe for public use right now.