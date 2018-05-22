The wooden staircase in a downtown Edmonton park burned down on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to the Louise McKinney Park at 7:42 p.m., a city official told CTV News. Upon arrival, the entire staircase was on fire.

The blaze was under control at 8:12 p.m. and out at 9 p.m., the city said.

No one was injured during the fire.

The staircase is not safe for public use right now.