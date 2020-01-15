EDMONTON -- A cracked rail continued to cause LRT service delays on Wednesday, but has now been repaired. A spokesperson for Edmonton Transit Service confirmed on Tuesday that a minor crack in the rail near Southgate had caused delays during the morning commute.

Workers had been scheduled to repair the crack on Tuesday night, but on Wednesday morning ETS tweeted that extreme cold had caused challenges repairing the rail.

Work was finally completed on the rail on Wednesday morning.

UPDATE: repairs at the 51 Av crossing are completed. LRT operations are starting to return to normal. Replacement buses are running between Century Park and South Campus stations for now. Metro Line trains are still turning back at Health Sciences. #yegtransit — Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) (@takeETSalert) January 15, 2020

Trains continued to run with reduced service while work was performed, and buses ran between Century Park and University stations.

ETS said service should start to return to normal now that the repair has been completed.