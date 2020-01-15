Work complete on cracked LRT line
Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020 8:51AM MST Last Updated Wednesday, January 15, 2020 9:00AM MST
EDMONTON -- A cracked rail continued to cause LRT service delays on Wednesday, but has now been repaired. A spokesperson for Edmonton Transit Service confirmed on Tuesday that a minor crack in the rail near Southgate had caused delays during the morning commute.
Workers had been scheduled to repair the crack on Tuesday night, but on Wednesday morning ETS tweeted that extreme cold had caused challenges repairing the rail.
Work was finally completed on the rail on Wednesday morning.
Trains continued to run with reduced service while work was performed, and buses ran between Century Park and University stations.
ETS said service should start to return to normal now that the repair has been completed.