Crews began preparing Yellowhead Trail for construction on Monday.

The lights at 89 Street are being removed as part of the first major step in the plan to convert Yellowhead Trail into a freeway.

Yellowhead traffic is reduced to two lanes in each direction between 82 and 97 Streets to make room for barrier construction between the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Drivers also are not able to access the Yellowhead from 89 Street.

The project is expected to be finished by the end of October.