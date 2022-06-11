Worker, 53, killed at northwestern Alberta pulp mill

An overhead picture showing some of the Mercer Peace River Pulp Mill (Source: Mercer Peace River Pulp Ltd/Facebook). An overhead picture showing some of the Mercer Peace River Pulp Mill (Source: Mercer Peace River Pulp Ltd/Facebook).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island