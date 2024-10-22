EDMONTON
    • Worker dead after Edmonton workplace incident

    A photo of the business sign for Gir Del Hydraulic Services on Oct. 21, 2024. (Matt Marshall / CTV News Edmonton) A photo of the business sign for Gir Del Hydraulic Services on Oct. 21, 2024. (Matt Marshall / CTV News Edmonton)
    A worker died on the job in Edmonton on Monday.

    They were struck by equipment, according to Occupational Health and Safety (OHS).

    Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said it attended the noon call to 15304 131 Ave., the location of Gir Del Hydraulic Services.

    OHS said it could not provide any other information, as it is investigating.

    "It is always tragic when a worker dies on the job. Our government’s goal is to have all workers return home safely after every workday," a government spokesperson said. 

