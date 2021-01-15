EDMONTON -- Suncor has confirmed that a worker who was considered “unaccounted for” after an incident at a tailings pond in northern Alberta has died.

Patrick Poitras was operating a dozer at the Suncor Base Plant on Wednesday afternoon when it broke through the ice of an inactive tailings pond.

"It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we can now confirm the death of our co-worker," reads a Suncor statement.

"Our thoughts remain with Patrick's family, friends and coworkers."

A Suncor spokesperson said the dozer became partially submerged in the pond, and the material it is resting on is under ice.

Crews completed their recovery efforts late Friday night.

According to Suncor, Poitras is an employee of Christina River Construction.

The Suncor Base Plant is about 30 kilometres north of Fort McMurray.