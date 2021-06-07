EDMONTON -- Alberta Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) is investigating after a worker in Lacombe County was killed on May 26.

Natasha McKenzie, an assistant communications director, said in a statement to CTV News Edmonton that a worker at an agricultural site within the county had died.

No personal information about the worker or comment about what worksite the accident occurred at was given.

McKenzie said as OHS is investigating the incident there are no further details at this time.