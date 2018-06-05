An Alberta minister said Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) is investigating after a worker was videotaped hammering panes onto an Edmonton sidewalk Tuesday afternoon.

Pedestrians could be seen dodging shards of glass on a sidewalk by the Canada Permanent Building in the area of 101 Avenue and 100 Street. At one point, a pedestrian yelled “Do you know how to do your job, right?” at the worker.

Once the man came down to clean up the mess, CTV Edmonton reporter Dan Grummett asked him, “Were you concerned that that might hit somebody, sir?

“I didn’t realize it, actually,” the man said.

The worker would not say who owns the building and asked to be left alone.

A witness told CTV News he alerted peace officers who happened to walk by.

“They said, ‘He’s out there cleaning it up now,’ so that was good enough for them.”

Alberta Labour Minister Christina Gray sent a statement to CTV News regarding the incident:

“This incident is extremely concerning. As soon as we became aware, OHS immediately responded to the scene … Any potential unsafe work on this site will not proceed again without ensuring the safety procedures are in line with the health and safety laws to fully protect the safety of workers and pedestrians.”

With files from Dan Grummett