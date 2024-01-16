EDMONTON
    • Worker hospitalized after falling 30 feet down construction shaft

    A worker was hospitalized after a fall at an Epcor pump station site on Jan. 16, 2024. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
    A worker was taken to hospital after falling through an opening at a construction site at an Epcor pump station near the Muttart Conservatory on Tuesday morning.

    Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says the man in his 30s fell down a shaft at the site.

    Alberco, the man's employer, says the man fell about 30 feet.

    "The work at the site has been stopped and we are fully cooperating with the investigation into the incident. Our thoughts are with our employee and we will be supporting our employee and their family through their recovery," Alberco president Andrew Simonsmeier wrote in an email to CTV News Edmonton.

    The man was rescued and transported to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

    He has since been released from hospital.

    Occupational Health and Safety is now investigating. 

