Emergency crews west of Edmonton were called to a rural worksite Thursday afternoon, after a crane tipped into an excavation hole, trapping a worker inside.

Firefighters from the Enoch Fire Department were called to the site on private property, located on Range Road 262 between Township 521 and 522 at about 2 p.m.

Officials said a crane working on a sewage line tipped into an excavation hole. The male driver was trapped in the hole after the crane tipped.

There were concerns the hole would cave in more, but crews managed to escape without incident.

Rescue crews managed to pull the worker from the hole; he was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.