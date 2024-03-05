EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Worker killed at Edmonton machine shop

    An ambulance sits outside of Rylex Machine and Supply Ltd. where a worker died on March 5, 2024. (Sean McClune / CTV News Edmonton) An ambulance sits outside of Rylex Machine and Supply Ltd. where a worker died on March 5, 2024. (Sean McClune / CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    An Edmonton worker was killed on their job site on Monday.

    EMS were called to 4144 78 Ave., Rylex Machine and Supply Ltd., around 4:15 p.m. and declared a person at the scene dead.

    The provincial government confirmed a worker died "after becoming entangled in machinery."

    Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) is investigating.

    "We are deeply saddened," general manager Ryan Cummings told CTV News Edmonton in a statement. "Our company is conducting a thorough internal inquiry and actively cooperating with Occupational Health and Safety (OHS). We will know more when that process is completed.”

    Officials did not identify the victim. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Atlantic

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News