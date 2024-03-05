Worker killed at Edmonton machine shop
An Edmonton worker was killed on their job site on Monday.
EMS were called to 4144 78 Ave., Rylex Machine and Supply Ltd., around 4:15 p.m. and declared a person at the scene dead.
The provincial government confirmed a worker died "after becoming entangled in machinery."
Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) is investigating.
"We are deeply saddened," general manager Ryan Cummings told CTV News Edmonton in a statement. "Our company is conducting a thorough internal inquiry and actively cooperating with Occupational Health and Safety (OHS). We will know more when that process is completed.”
Officials did not identify the victim.
BREAKING 'I'm going to be landing': 5 Canadians killed in plane crash near Nashville
Five Canadians are dead after a small plane from Ontario crashed near downtown Nashville, Tenn., on Monday.
No working rink at prison where MP says notorious inmates play pickup hockey: agency
Canada's prison service says there has been no functioning ice hockey rink for the past two winters at an institution where a Conservative MP says notorious inmates can play 'taxpayer-funded serial killer pickup hockey.'
Boy, 16, and girl, 14, identified as pair struck and killed by UP Express train in Toronto
The two people fatally struck by a UP Express train Monday evening were a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, Toronto police confirmed Tuesday, though it's still not clear why they were on the tracks.
Tim Hortons investigates Ontario man's defective coffee cups
Tim Hortons is investigating an issue with its supplier after an Ontario man was handed a defective cup that entirely spilled from the bottom.
Newfoundland police lay 63 more charges against former teacher
A former Newfoundland teacher and volleyball coach is now facing more than 150 charges related to what police call sexual violence.
B.C. teacher suspended again after student injured, glasses broken during gym class
A Vancouver Island teacher's professional certification will be suspended for three days this month after he encouraged students in his Grade 9 gym class to hit each other with pool noodles, breaking one child's glasses.
9 Ont. nurses fired for refusing COVID vaccines should be reinstated, arbitrator rules
An arbitrator has ruled that nine Ontario nurses, who were fired because they didn’t get 2 COVID-19 vaccinations, should be reinstated, because their termination was 'unreasonable.'
Major Canadian textbook provider files for bankruptcy
The company that operates the Canadian School Book Exchange, which provides textbooks to schools across Canada, has filed for bankruptcy.
Student airlifted to hospital after school bus crash near Woodstock, Ont.
One child was reported to be pinned under the bus and several others were taken by ambulance to be treated for various injuries.
Southern Alberta man facing animal cruelty charges after dog found dead: RCMP
A southern Alberta man is facing charges connected to an animal cruelty investigation after a dog was found dead.
Calgary announces funding to help improve safety downtown, near transit
The City of Calgary has announced $1.9 million in funding to help improve safety downtown and near public transit.
Federal government moves ahead with plan to build more homes in Alberta
The City of Airdrie is getting $24.8 million dollars to build new homes in the fast growing community north of Calgary.
Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying August stabbing suspect
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in an early August assault.
Lethbridge family raising pet goat, spreading joy
When Susan Eymann and Jeff MacDonald said they were getting a new pet in February, they weren’t exactly kidding.
Lethbridge man charged after police recover $37K in stolen property
A 56-year-old Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after police recovered $37,000 worth of stolen property connected to a Wednesday break-in at a commercial compound.
No charges for Sask. officer in fatal shooting, police watchdog confirms
Saskatchewan’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has concluded its investigation into a fatal shooting involving a Prince Albert police officer in January 2023.
Saskatoon taxi hit by train, police say
Police are investigating a collision between a train and a cab in Saskatoon on Monday.
Sask. potash worker to remain on suspension over nightly medical cannabis use
A union welder at a potash mine in Saskatchewan will remain on suspension after refusing to give up his nightly toke of medical marijuana, following the ruling of a provincial labour arbitrator.
Roof 'leak' at Brandt Centre disrupts play at 2024 Montana's Brier
A slow drip from the roof of the Brandt Centre led to a stoppage of the play at the 2024 Montana's Brier in Regina.
Ruling that found emoji legally-binding faces appeal in Sask. court
A Sask. court ruling that found a thumbs-up emoji to be legally binding is being appealed in Regina.
Sask. teachers to withdraw noon hour supervision in 10 divisions on Friday
Teachers in 10 divisions across Saskatchewan are set to withdraw noon hour supervision on Friday March 8 – marking the third strike action this week.
Train crashes into motorhome in Langley
A train crashed into a broken-down motorhome in Langley Tuesday, according to authorities.
Court rules against absentee landlord who lived in China while his B.C. tenants caused nuisance
The China-based owner of a house in Coquitlam has lost his bid to get a default judgment against him thrown out.
Mounties looking for suspect in grandparent scam after Kelowna senior loses thousands
Kelowna Mounties are looking for a suspect after a senior was scammed out of thousands of dollars last month.
B.C. teacher suspended again after student injured, glasses broken during gym class
A Vancouver Island teacher's professional certification will be suspended for three days this month after he encouraged students in his Grade 9 gym class to hit each other with pool noodles, breaking one child's glasses.
Vancouver Island child hospitalized after eating poisonous hemlock on school grounds
A nine-year-old girl was hospitalized overnight after chewing and swallowing part of a poisonous hemlock plant on the grounds of a Langford, B.C., school.
Man drove car into B.C. inlet for paid live stream stunt: Port Moody police
A man was detained in Port Moody, B.C., Monday night after police were tipped off about an Adin Ross live-stream video showing a driver sending a vehicle into Burrard Inlet.
Ontario NDP bill hopes to prevent liens from being placed on unsuspected homes
Ontario’s opposition is proposing legislation that would prevent companies from putting liens on homes in exchange for renting of heating or ventilation appliances.
Just For Laughs files for creditor protection, says 2024 festival 'will not take place'
The 2024 Just for Laughs comedy festival has been cancelled as the Montreal company behind it tries to avoid bankruptcy.
Details released on state funeral for former prime minister Mulroney
A state funeral for former prime minister Brian Mulroney will be held on March 23 in Montreal. Parliamentarians are expected to pay tribute to Canada's 18th prime minister in the House of Commons when MPs return to Ottawa on March 18 after a two-week break.
Young Quebec director who debated quitting filmmaking prepares for Oscars
Before receiving an Oscar nomination for his short film, Vincent Rene-Lortie says he was ready to quit filmmaking.
Labour bills expected to be on the agenda as Manitoba legislature resumes
Manitoba's NDP government is expected to put forward changes sought by labour groups, likely including a ban on replacement workers, as part of its agenda for the spring sitting that is to start Wednesday.
Outreach van stolen from WRHA recovered by police
A van stolen from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) over the weekend has now been recovered.
One person arrested after Ottawa mayor's office broken into overnight
Ottawa police say one person is in custody after offices used by the staff of Mayor Mark Sutcliffe at Ottawa City Hall was broken into overnight.
Record-warm temperatures today, 10-15 mm of rain tonight in Ottawa
The temperature hit 12.5 C at 10 a.m., setting a record for the warmest March 5 in Ottawa history. Heavy rainfall is in the forecast for tonight, with 10-15 mm of rain expected.
Ottawa police seek to ID suspect in construction site thefts
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of breaking into several construction sites and stealing tools and copper wire.
Witness says northern Ont. woman was hit by a cowbell during hockey mom fight
CTV News has learned more about the incident at a northern Ontario minor league hockey game that escalated from a verbal fight between two moms to assault charges.
Sudbury driver arrested after hitting building with vehicle, wild police chase
A 47-year-old man is in custody after a series of dangerous driving incidents, involving crashing into a downtown Sudbury building and allegedly attempting to run over a police officer who was on foot.
Woman, 36, charged with impaired driving in crash near Parry Sound
A 36-year-old woman is charged with speeding and impaired driving after a single-vehicle crash in the Parry Sound area sent her and a passenger to hospital.
Casino Rama adds star-studded shows to its summer lineup
Casino Rama announced new shows for this summer, including a globally known medium, a former teen idol, a legendary singer-songwriter, and two tribute performances.
Ont. man to stand trial for 1st degree murder in cold case
Tony Lucia will stand trial for first-degree murder in the 2010 death of Morris Conte.
Police investigation underway in Innisfil community
Residents in an Innisfil community will notice several officers in the area as police conduct an investigation.
Driver seriously hurt in crash north of Woodstock
OPP are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash between Tavistock and Woodstock.
Ex-Knight Dave Gilmore 'wishing all the best' to Easton Cowan in pursuit of franchise point streak record
Having lived in Corpus Christi, TX for the past 20 years, Dave Gilmore had no clue his London Knights 33-game point streak record still stood. But Gilmore’s record could be in jeopardy.
Reimagine Southdale: The beginning of much needed updates to community housing stock
A new project by London and Middlesex Community Housing will help out a dent in London’s housing crisis, and update aging community housing stock.
Zero to 100 in three seconds: Stellantis unveils the world’s first and only electric muscle car
The all-new, all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger will be built at Windsor Assembly.
City reminds residents to clean dirty yards
With spring right around the corner, grass is going to be growing soon, prompting the city to remind residents about the requirements to maintain your property.
Suspect arrested after active investigation at Tecumseh Road and California Ave
Windsor police have arrested a suspect after reports of a person with a knife.
Maritime weather: Special weather statements issued ahead of Thursday storm
Special weather statements have been issued for southern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia ahead of a mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain.
Crash causes power outage, closes section of Windmill Road in Dartmouth
A single-vehicle crash has closed a section of a busy road in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday morning.
1st baby right whale of season dies from injuries caused by ship collision
The first confirmed baby right whale of the year has been found dead from a collision with a ship, a devastating blow for the vanishing species.