Worker killed in incident at Edmonton site: government

A worker died at an industrial construction site in Edmonton on Monday, the Government of Alberta says.

According to a spokesperson, Occupational Health and Safety is investigating the incident, in which the worker was struck by equipment.

A spokesperson for the company Air Products confirmed to CTV News Edmonton the worker died at one of its sites.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family involved, coworkers and everyone involved with the site," Art George III said.

"Personnel at the location are cooperating with the authorities and emergency responders. All work at the construction location was shut down and employees and contractors left the site."