EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Worker killed in incident at Edmonton site: government

    Workplace accident generic image.
    Share

    A worker died at an industrial construction site in Edmonton on Monday, the Government of Alberta says.

    According to a spokesperson, Occupational Health and Safety is investigating the incident, in which the worker was struck by equipment.

    A spokesperson for the company Air Products confirmed to CTV News Edmonton the worker died at one of its sites.

    "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family involved, coworkers and everyone involved with the site," Art George III said.

    "Personnel at the location are cooperating with the authorities and emergency responders. All work at the construction location was shut down and employees and contractors left the site." 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Liberals table GST holiday legislation, putting $250 rebate on backburner

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised holiday consumer relief package has been split in half. After NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party was only ready to help pass the GST/HST holiday portion of the affordability announcement, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled legislation Wednesday that only seeks to enact that measure.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News