Worker killed in incident at northern Alberta net-zero hydrogen energy project

A worker died at the net-zero hydrogen energy complex in Edmonton on Monday.

A spokesperson for the company Air Products confirmed the fatality to CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family involved, coworkers and everyone involved with the site," Art George III said.

"Personnel at the location are cooperating with the authorities and emergency responders. All work at the construction location was shut down and employees and contractors left the site."

According to the provincial government, Occupational Health and Safety is investigating the incident, in which the worker was struck by equipment.