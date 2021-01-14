EDMONTON -- A worker is considered “unaccounted for” following an incident on a frozen tailings pond in northern Alberta.

It happened at the Suncor Base Plant on Wednesday afternoon, approximately 30 kilometers north of Fort McMurray .

A Suncor spokesperson said a dozer broke through the ice on an inactive tailings pond.

The person operating the dozer, an employee of Christina River Construction, has not been found. The spokesperson told CTV News Edmonton the company’s own emergency services team was responding and that the “appropriate authorities have been notified.”

The identity of the missing worker was not released.