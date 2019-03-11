A man was killed in a workplace accident south of Grande Prairie, Alta., on Sunday night. He is the third worker to die on the job in Alberta in a week.

RCMP responded to a worksite near Wapati Road, approximately 60 kilometres south of Grande Prairie, around 10:30 p.m.

Police said the 31-year-old worker was struck by heavy machinery.

Occupational Health and Safety was notified about the death.

On Monday, March 5, a man fell to his death in Leduc and another man was struck by a vehicle in a workplace near Grande Prairie.