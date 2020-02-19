EDMONTON -- The worker who sustained electric shock injuries at the Amazon warehouse south of Edmonton has died, his family said.

Colton Quast, 25, was transported to hospital in critical condition Thursday afternoon and put in a medically-induced coma.

Quast died Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by his mother, Marlyn Quast-Frank.

"One week before his 26th birthday, with his family, friends and beautiful fiancé by his side, Colton passed away peacefully just before 1am. Please say a prayer for him and hug your loved ones," Quast-Frank said.

"Tonight my heart is broken," his fiancé, Taylor Churla, posted on Facebook. "Tonight I lost my best friend, love of my life, future husband. Colton is at peace now and I would like to thank everyone for their support during this heartbreaking time."

Quast was an employee at A Circuit Electric Ltd.