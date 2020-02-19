EDMONTON -- The worker who sustained electric shock injuries at the Amazon warehouse under construction south of Edmonton has died, his family said.

Colton Quast, 25, was transported to hospital in critical condition Thursday afternoon and put in a medically-induced coma.

Quast died Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by his mother, Marlyn Quast-Frank.

"One week before his 26th birthday, with his family, friends and beautiful fiancé by his side, Colton passed away peacefully just before 1am. Please say a prayer for him and hug your loved ones," Quast-Frank said.

"Tonight my heart is broken," his fiancé, Taylor Churla, posted on Facebook. "Tonight I lost my best friend, love of my life, future husband. Colton is at peace now and I would like to thank everyone for their support during this heartbreaking time."

STOP USE ORDER ISSUED TO CONTRACTOR

Quast was an employee at A Circuit Electric Ltd.

"(Occupational Health and Safety) has issued a stop use order to prime contractor Dawson Wallace Construction Ltd. for the electrical cabinet involved in the incident," a government spokesperson confirmed on Thursday. "The order stays in place until the cabinet is examined by an engineer and deemed to be in safe operating condition."

No other orders have been issued, and OHS continues to investigate Quast's death.

The warehouse is not operation or under Amazon's control yet.