Workers reject City of Edmonton contract offer in direct vote

More than 6,000 unionized workers for the City of Edmonton have turned down a contract offer in a direct vote.

The Civil Service Union Local 52 said in a statement to media on Friday the workers it represents voted 87.6 per cent against the city's offer of a retroactive 7.25-per-cent wage increase over five years from 2021 to 2025.

CSU 52 said 87.5 per cent of eligible members — who work in technical, professional, administrative and clerical roles, including employees at the Edmonton Public Library — cast a vote on the offer.

The results of the vote come a week after the provincial labour relations board approved a city request for a direct vote by CSU 52 members.

Cyndil Taylor, Edmonton's acting chief people officer, said in a statement to CTV News Edmonton the city is "disappointed with the outcome" of the vote.

"We put forward an offer that is compelling even in light of our current financial realities," Taylor said.

"Our primary outcome remains to reach a balanced agreement for CSU 52 members, the city and for taxpayers."

Lanny Chudyk, the president of the local, said in the statement the union has given the city "a fair and reasonable proposal" that's "below cost-of-living and inflationary over the last five years."

"While the city has grown and significant financial decisions have been made to support changing council priorities, our members have been expected to do more with less. That stops now," Chudyk said, adding CSU 52 members "expect a shift in City Council’s mandate to reflect a fair and equitable agreement."

Workers with CSU 52 have been working without a contract since 2020. Last month, they voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action.