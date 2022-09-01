World dodgeball championship thrills audiences in Edmonton

Around 600 athletes are competing across six divisions in Edmonton at the Dodgeball World Championships.

Since Wednesday, 60 teams have been competing in the bi-annual tournament at the University of Alberta's Saville Community Sports Centre.

Canada last hosted the worlds in 2017 in Toronto. Since then, Duane Wysynski, Dodgeball Canada and World Dodgeball Federation president, says the sport's popularity has surged.

"Every (Canadian) province has stepped up to develop dodgeball," Wysynski said. "Internationally, we have seen tremendous growth."

"Our entire membership, at that point in time, was about 10 countries around the world," he added. "Now we are sitting at over 80 in our federation."

This year's competition also features workshops and seminars to help athletes and visitors improve their dodgeball skills.

"There is a lot of appeal for dodgeball because it is a simple sport to get into," Wysynski said. "There isn't a huge cost barrier. It's very inclusive. It's very scalable for different ages and different skill levels."

"It's a good core mechanics sport; it's throwing, it's jumping, it's side-to-side shuffling."

The tournament features two disciplines of dodgeball, cloth and foam, with slight rule changes between the two.

"There are some countries where they have extremely strong programs, and they compete very well at the highest level year-in, year-out," Wysynski said. "And we have other programs that are learning and getting better."

"No one is saying that we're soccer or basketball or hockey," he added. "But in terms of athletes committing to development and training to be elite level athletes, that's definitely what happens here."

Edmonton also hosted the national competitions in June. The last world championship was held in Cancun, Mexico, in 2019. At that tournament, Canada earned a bronze in men's foam.

Winnipeg native Tayler Yuel, who has competed at the national level for six years, is a member of Canada's mixed squad for the first time.

Aside from the on-court competition, Yuel said her favourite part has been meeting players from around the world and swapping jerseys with them.

"It's been incredible," Yuel said. "The atmosphere has been astounding."

"It is a lot tougher (than nationals). Everyone here is the best of where they're from."

Some teams are punching above their weight this year, including Team Sweden — nicknamed The Spectaculars.

"They're one of the lowest ranked teams in the foam side and one of the lower ranked teams on the cloth side, but they just have such a great energy," Wysynski said. "They're performing extremely well right here."

Faisal Raad, Sweden's head coach, has played various types of dodgeball since he was a kid. He credits the sport with changing his life.

"It's been the biggest chapter of my life," Raad said. "I've been able to travel the world… I've been meeting amazon people."

"The people you get to know is just so life-changing," he added. "The friendships you get to make over the years."

In July, Sweden captured fourth place in mixed and has carried the momentum all the way to Canada.

"The things we are known for are being spectacular, having a fun playing style, making friends with everybody, and playing extremely fairly," Raad added. "Having said that, I can definitely tell you that we've been having a lot of upsets.

"We've been beating teams we were not supposed to be defeating. We've been doing amazing games to titans like England, Team GB, Austria."

Medal games are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, with tickets available online. Some matches are being live-streamed.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson